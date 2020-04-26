|
Robert Jay Kemp
1944 - 2020
Robert Jay Kemp was born September 20, 1944, in Murray, Utah. He is the son of Douglas John and Carol Fay Jensen Kemp. Robert married Darla Rae Thompson June 28, 1975, and later divorced. Robert was the father of three sons, Travis Jay (TJ), Jason Ray, and Ryan Douglas.
Robert passed away at the age of 75 on April 9, 2020, at his home in Boise, Idaho. He was an amazing man and a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a family man that cared deeply for his sons Travis (Susie), Jason, and Ryan (Brittany) Kemp. He led by example, teaching his sons how to be good men. He loved the outdoors and spending time with family at the Kemp Cabin in Cascade, Idaho, where he spent endless hours passing on an appreciation for the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. He was so proud to be a Grandpa and adored his grandchildren Bailey, Sydney, Addison, and Cooper. He was very proud to have recently received his first grandson to carry on his Kemp name, Cooper Robert Kemp.
Survived by his sons, grandchildren, his brothers Wayne (Dorothy) and Blaine (Carrie) Kemp and sister Delores (Mike) Caldwell. Preceded in death by his parents, two sisters (Nancy and Colleen) and two brothers (Jerry and Tom).
He will be greatly missed and admired for the love he willingly shared to all of those that knew him.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020