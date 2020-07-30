1/
Robert Kido
1932 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Kido, 88, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus in the late afternoon of Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Ontario, Oregon. Although due to covid-19, Bob's Life Celebration will be postponed until all the family can gather together, a short service will be held outside at the gravesite on Friday, July 31, at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario for those who would like to come. Masks and social distancing are requested so everyone can be safe. If you'd like to leave condolences online, please visit www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 30, 2020.
2 entries
July 29, 2020
We will always carry with us the many great memories we've had over the years with Bob and Yae and their family.
Richard and Lynda Takao
Family
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lienkaemper Chapels
