Robert "Bob" Kido
1932-2020
Robert "Bob" Kido, 88, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus in the late afternoon of Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Ontario, Oregon. Although due to covid-19, Bob's Life Celebration will be postponed until all the family can gather together, a short service will be held outside at the gravesite on Friday, July 31, at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario for those who would like to come. Masks and social distancing are requested so everyone can be safe. If you'd like to leave condolences online, please visit www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
