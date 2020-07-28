Robert L. Christensen
1928-2020
Robert L. Christensen formerly of Boise, Idaho passed away peacefully in the presence of family on July 25, 2020 in Lehi, Utah.
He was the fourth child of Marion and Mabel Lerwill Christensen born in Provo, Utah, December 27, 1928.
Bob lived a life of love and service. He was a dedicated, devoted and loving husband and father.
Bob married up by convincing the perfect Donna Marie Porter to be his bride in the Salt Lake City Temple on November 25, 1953. Together they had 5 children, Vicki Parkinson (Lyle), Rosemary Cantwell (Robert), Kent Christensen (Susan), Karen Cornia (Jody), Carol Laney (Jeff), 25 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Bob served 3 missions for the church as well as a variety of callings including bishop, 15 years serving in the Boise temple and the world's best home teacher! He was a scriptorian and always shared the gospel of Jesus Christ and his love for it.
With Covid-19 restrictions limited services will be held with masks and physical distancing.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 6 – 8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy, (10600 So.), South Jordan, Utah.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00 am at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd., Boise, Idaho, where service will be broadcast on FaceBook Live by clicking on the "view service" link in Bob's online obit at: jenkins-soffe.com
.