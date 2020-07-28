1/2
Robert L. Christensen
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Christensen
1928-2020
Robert L. Christensen formerly of Boise, Idaho passed away peacefully in the presence of family on July 25, 2020 in Lehi, Utah.
He was the fourth child of Marion and Mabel Lerwill Christensen born in Provo, Utah, December 27, 1928.
Bob lived a life of love and service. He was a dedicated, devoted and loving husband and father.
Bob married up by convincing the perfect Donna Marie Porter to be his bride in the Salt Lake City Temple on November 25, 1953. Together they had 5 children, Vicki Parkinson (Lyle), Rosemary Cantwell (Robert), Kent Christensen (Susan), Karen Cornia (Jody), Carol Laney (Jeff), 25 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Bob served 3 missions for the church as well as a variety of callings including bishop, 15 years serving in the Boise temple and the world's best home teacher! He was a scriptorian and always shared the gospel of Jesus Christ and his love for it.
With Covid-19 restrictions limited services will be held with masks and physical distancing.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 6 – 8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy, (10600 So.), South Jordan, Utah.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00 am at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd., Boise, Idaho, where service will be broadcast on FaceBook Live by clicking on the "view service" link in Bob's online obit at: jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Dry Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved