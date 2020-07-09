Robert L Hanson1937~2020Robert Louis Hanson was born June 29, 1937. He passed on July 3, 2020 at the age of 83. He was the son of Louis and Elnora Hanson.Mr. Hanson spent his young years on a farm near Mahnomen, Minnesota. His formal Education began in a one room rural schoolhouse. He later attended Mahnomen Public Schools where he graduated with honors while lettering in 4 sports, and forming a dance band. During his time he also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and served as Assistant Scoutmaster.He then enrolled at the University of North Dakota and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. While at the University he was a member of the Air Force ROTC and was appointed Captain of the Honor Guard and Drill Team. He was awarded the Sons of The American Revolution medal for meritorious service as a Cadet.After graduation, Robert pursued a career in Engineering. He service as Electronics Engineer, Test Team member and Project Manager on various highly classified Aerospace and Defense projects. He retired in 1999 and moved to Boise, Idaho.His interests and hobbies included hunting, fishing, trap shooting, banjo playing, shop projects, landscaping, electronics, and home improvement. He always enjoyed experiencing something different.Mr. Hanson is survived by 2 daughters (Sherry and Colleen), 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son Eric.Viewing will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3 pm and Funeral services following at 4 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home, Boise, ID