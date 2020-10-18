Robert Lee HolgateOctober 6th 1956 - October 9th 2020Robert Lee Holgate was a great man, father, & Papa who will be missed dearly after his passing on 10/09/2020.He grew up in Mountain Home & raised his daughters in Boise, Idaho. He loved playing the guitar, singing, & writing songs. He loved his daughters more than anything in the world as well as his grandchildren.He is survived by his daughters & spouses Jessica Holgate (Jose Acosta), Miranda Weeks (Cody Weeks), 5 grandchildren Mackenzie, Andreas, Nikolas, Kalixta & Deckard, 2 sisters & brother Barbara Bennett, Karen Ganger & Scott Holgate. Preceded in death by his parents Walter & Ilse Holgate, & brother Richard Holgate.Memorial services are to be determined.