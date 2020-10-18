1/1
Robert Lee Holgate
1956 - 2020
Robert Lee Holgate was a great man, father, & Papa who will be missed dearly after his passing on 10/09/2020.
He grew up in Mountain Home & raised his daughters in Boise, Idaho. He loved playing the guitar, singing, & writing songs. He loved his daughters more than anything in the world as well as his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters & spouses Jessica Holgate (Jose Acosta), Miranda Weeks (Cody Weeks), 5 grandchildren Mackenzie, Andreas, Nikolas, Kalixta & Deckard, 2 sisters & brother Barbara Bennett, Karen Ganger & Scott Holgate. Preceded in death by his parents Walter & Ilse Holgate, & brother Richard Holgate.
Memorial services are to be determined.
https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/details/14694/Robert-Holgate/obituary.html#tribute-start

Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2020.
