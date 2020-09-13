Robert Lee Sweeney1942-2020Bob Sweeney passed away on September 2, 2020 in the arms of his family.Bob was born in Lewiston, Idaho to Glen and Geraldine Sweeney on September 15, 1942.Bob grew up in Idaho, served in the United States Army and settled into a career at United Airlines. He worked at United Airlines for 30 years in Boise, Idaho, Portland, Oregon, and Denver, Colorado. He also owned and operated a peach and apple orchard in Emmet Idaho during the 1970s.Bob loved sports and was a committed fan of the Seahawks, and San Francisco 49er football teams. Basketball, running and golf were is personal pleasures. Bob traveled the world at his wife's urging, and enjoyed spending the cool Idaho winters in Hawaii. McCall, Idaho was another favorite for summer recreation. Hiking, fishing and family time were his enjoyments there.Bob was a wonderful husband, father, and a beloved grandfather. He left many precious memories for the entire family. Wherever he went he brought fun and laughter, and left compassion and love.Bob was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine, father Glen, and brother James.Bob is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Jann (David) Rivelis, son Brad Alan Sweeney, son Kevin (Katie) Hiltbrand and 8 grand children, Reece, Matt, Conner, Adi, Maddy, Cole, Violet and Jade.Bob's celebration of life will be held in Hawaii where his ashes will be scattered at sea. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Idaho Botanical Gardens.