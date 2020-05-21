Robert Levere Carr1930~2020Bob was born March 28, 1930 in North Lima, Ohio to Mavis Carr. He was at various times a U.S. Air Force Mechanic, an Entrepreneur of an Air Mail Courier Service, a Pilot for the Forest Service and after being promoted several times; Bob retired in 1985 as the National Aviation Operations Officer for the Forest Service. During his time with the Forest Service Bob was instrumental in creating the MAFFS program. Bob was also instrumental in starting the Infrared System for the Forest Service, where forest fires could be viewed at night and hot spots identified. Bob graduated in 1948 from North Lima High School. He was an excellent athlete in high school; he played both Football and Basketball. Bob was the Quarterback on the North Lima Football team and he was later inducted into the Schools Hall of Fame for Football. He was also the Captain of the North Lima Basketball team and his basketball team was actually able to play the Harlem Globetrotters. Bob married Jean Louise (Bieber) Carr on June 10, 1951 and raised 3 children together in Boise, Idaho where Bob also loved to play golf, go to the Horse Races and Bowl. After his retirement from the Forest Service he became the President of the Idaho Senior's Golf Association. Jean was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2002 and was lovingly cared for by Bob in their home until her death in March of 2014. That same year Bob was diagnosed with Kidney disease which then placed him on dialysis for the rest of his life. Bob passed peacefully at the Valley View Skilled Nursing facility, at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean (Bieber) Carr and his mother Mavis Carr. He is survived by his children: Robert Charles Carr and his wife Jody and their children Brittany (William Tyner) and Justin of Boise; Michael Lee Carr and his wife Patty and their children Jonathan (Elissa, Jonathan, August, Emilia) and Danielle of Buckley WA; and Karen Jean Mulhern and husband George and their children John and William of Eagle, ID. Bob showed all who knew him the meaning of hard work, humility, generosity, compassion and integrity. He was a self made man and we are all grateful for the opportunity we have had to learn by his example. Bob will be laid to rest in the Cloverdale Cemetery beside his Wife and Mother.