Robert John Lopshire

1956–2019

Bob was born August 22, 1956 in Emmett, Idaho to Richard and Mary (Burdell) Lopshire, the youngest of their three children. He died of natural causes at his home in New Port Richey, FL. Growing up in Southern California Bob attended Los Amigos High School in Orange County and graduated with a degree in Marketing from California State University Long Beach. Bob married Christie Carver in 1985 and had four sons whom he loved, respected and was so proud of. After his divorce from Christie, Bob met his long time love and partner Jackie Bosco while serving as a Red Cross disaster relief volunteer in Florida after Hurricane Frances. He was active in his community as well as with the schools that his boys attended. While his passion was sales, during a temporary career lull Bob was granted an emergency teaching credential to teach math to some pretty tough kids at an alternative school, where he taught them as much about getting through life as he taught them about math. Bob eventually moved to Cincinnati with Jackie where he secured employment in the steel manufacturing industry and upon retirement moved to Florida where he relished the sun and the wildlife. Bob is preceded in death by his beloved Jackie and his father Dick Lopshire. He is survived by his sons Nathan (Boise, ID), Nick (Jesse) of Stanwood, WA, Nolan (Murrieta, CA) and Niles (Orange, CA), grandson Naiden, mother Mary Lopshire, his brother Mark (Pattie) and sister Jeri Cunningham (Mike). Bob was a fun guy, a great story teller, was loved by his family and had lots of friends. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held in the Emmett cemetery July 8. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 26, 2019