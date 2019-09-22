|
Robert M. Goold
1936-2019
Robert M. Goold, 83 passed away on September 16, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona.
Born in Idaho, Robert better known as Bob, graduated from Boise High School, was an Elder with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and attended college at BYU before joining the U.S. Army. He completed Basic U.S. Army Training and the Military Police Academy at Fort Gordon, Georgia in 1956.
During his 24 years of service, he was stationed at bases in Alabama, California, Colorado, Kansas, Virginia, and Washington DC including a security detail for the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. He also served at bases overseas with the Escort Company, 728th Military Police Battalion in South Korea; multiple tours in Germany with the 529th Military Police Company, Honor Guard Platoon, Heidelberg Germany and the 42nd Military Police Group Customs in Geissen and Nuremberg Germany; and a combat tour in 1970 with the 630th Military Police Company in Can Ranh Bay, Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star. During his assignment in Germany, he led the color guard and flag bearers during President Kennedy's Official Visit in 1963. His last assignment was as the Acting Command Sergeant Major at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado in 1980.
Following his military service, he worked several jobs in Idaho before moving to California where he had a successful career with AccorHotels as a regional manager before retiring to the Yuma, Arizona area. Bob never forgot his military brothers and sisters after his service time and remained active with veteran programs in Idaho, California and Arizona.
He is survived by his spouse, six children, 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
His family is celebrating his life at home in Meridian Idaho on Sunday. A full military funeral service with honors will be held at a later date with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the USO or a with a military affiliation.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019