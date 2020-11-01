ROBERT (ROB) M. SILER

1949 -2020

Rob passed away peacefully at home on October 22,2020. He was a member of the Navy, while serving in Vietnam on the Brown Water Navy. Upon his discharge he became an instructor with Life Force Seminars. He then went into bank collections, becoming an instructor in San Francisco. He was then transferred to Boise where he retired in 2007 becoming an Ordained Minister. He is survived by his wife, Pattie Carta and his son, Adam Siler, as well as, his Father and Sisters. He will be interned at the IDAHO STATE VETERANS CEMETERY with Military Honors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store