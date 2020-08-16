1/1
Robert Malison
1934 - 2020
Robert F. Malison
April 7, 1934 - August 11, 2020
Dr. Robert Francis Malison, 86 of Meridien, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Bob was the devoted husband of the late Dorothy Colleen Thomas, and the beloved father of David and Robert, who pre-deceased him. Robert F. Malison was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 7, 1934 to the late William Robert Malison (formerly Maliszewski) and Helen Malison (maiden name Kolodziejczyk). He grew up in St. Louis and attended Normandy High School, where he met his future wife, Dorothy, known as Colleen.
Bob received a four-year scholarship to Washington University in St. Louis.
After three years as an undergraduate, he was accepted at Washington University Medical School. While attending college and medical school Bob was a member of honorary fraternities which included Phi Eta Sigma, Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha. Bob earned his M.D. degree in 1959.
Bob and Colleen married on December 19, 1955 and welcomed sons Robert Thomas in 1959; David William in 1961 and Jeffrey Herbert in 1963. As a senior medical school student, Bob was in the Medical Student Program of the U.S. Army. After graduation, he served a one-year internship at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis. Following his internship he served as Captain in the Army at the Examining Station in Butte, Montana.
Subsequent to serving three years in the Army, Bob went to the University of Oregon in Portland for four years, where he trained in Clinical Pathology. In 1967, he came to Caldwell, Idaho to work as a Pathologist at Caldwell Memorial Hospital (now known as West Valley Medical Center).
In May of 1968, he passed his Board Exams and was elected Fellow in the College of American Pathologists and American Society of Clinical Pathologists. He continued his practice in Pathology at West Valley Medical Center and retired after 32 years in 1999.
During his years in Idaho, Bob enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, boating, and skiing. He also enjoyed playing Bridge, earning his Life Master rating in the year 2000. Bob was a kind, loving, and humble man devoted unfailingly to his family. In later years he was caregiver to his loving mother Helen and wife Colleen.
Bob is survived by his son, Jeffery; his daughter-in-law, Eugenia M. Vining (Robert); and his granddaughters, Katie and Emily.
Due to the current pandemic a service and entombment will be postponed until a later date with his family. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made in his name to Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO 63105 (Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis) or to the Friends of Normandy School District Foundation https://www.normandysc.org/friends

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
