Robert Maxwell

October 26, 1920 - May 11, 2019

Robert Dale Maxwell, 98 of Bend, Oregon entered rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 26, 1920 in Boise, Idaho and raised by his grandparents, John Eddie & Jane Marie Maxwell. Bob grew up and attended school in. He served in the US Army from 1942 until June of 1945 with multiple awards of heroism including the Congressional Medal of Honor. Bob married Beatrice Eaton on August 12, 1951 at the Redmond Christian Church. In his mechanical service career, Bob worked with Houck Motors beginning in 1950 and following with Robberson Ford. He taught auto mechanics at Bend High School and Central Oregon Community College from 1958 until 1968. Moving to Eugene, OR, he was the Auto Mechanics Instructor at Lane Community College from 1968 until retirement in 1986. In church involvements over the years, He and Beatrice were first members of Redmond Christian Church. Active members of First Christian Church of Bend; Santa Clara Church of Christ in Eugene; Eagle Christian Church; Boise Bible College and Real Life Christian Church in Bend.

Bob is survived by his daughters- Verda Maxwell of Molalla, OR; Linda Maxwell of Bend; Bonnie Spies of Eugene and Sharon (Rosie) Maxwell of Bend as well as 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother- Francis Jamison, his parents and by his loving wife, Beatrice in 2015.

A vigil time for viewing and paying respects will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 1PM until 6PM at the Niswonger-Reynolds Chapel 105 NW Irving Ave., Bend, OR

The Remembrance with Honors will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at Noon in the Deschutes County Fair Grounds Main Expo Building 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, Oregon. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Terrebonne Cemetery. For those who wish, the family suggests they honor Bob with a memorial contribution to Boise Bible College, Medal of Honor Scholarship 8695 W Marigold St, Boise, ID 83714. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com Published in Idaho Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary