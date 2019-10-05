|
|
Robert McAfee
1938 ~ 2019
Robert K. McAfee, age 81, of Mountain Home, passed away October 1, 2019, with his family by his side. A celebration of life will be held at the Mountain Home Elks Lodge, Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3-9pm. Bob was born in Wendell, Idaho on July 14, 1938 to Nila and Herc McAfee. Bob completed his GED while serving in the Army from 1956-1959. Bob started truck driving for local farms when he was 15. He operated heavy equipment from the pipeline in Alaska to Saudi Arabia and every state in the US except Vermont. Bob was a licensed HAMM radio operator. He enjoyed playing pinochle every Sunday at the senior center. He found the love of his life Loretta in 1979 and they made their union official in 1993. Bob is survived by his wife Loretta, sons Scott McAfee (Vicki), Ken McAfee (JoJo), Mike Hasson, Mike McAfee (Michele), daughters Laura Yardley and Jennifer Clark, Brother Larry McAfee (Lon), Grandchildren Justine and Brianna Clark, Justin McAfee, Christopher, Steven and Racheal McAfee and his Nephews Mark and Brad Adams and Kit McAfee. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Don and Bud McAfee, and his sister Shirley Adams.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019