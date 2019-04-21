Robert "Rhett" Moore

1972 ~ 2019

Robert "Rhett" Moore, 47, of Boise passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born on March 25, 1972 he spent his early years in Paul, Idaho and graduated from Minidoka High School. Rhett continued his love for learning attaining several degrees, culminating with an MBA from Northwest Nazarene University. Rhett worked many jobs but is best known for his nearly 25 years at Micron and his last 2.5 years at MWI.

Rhett was an avid hunter and fisherman. Basically he was obsessed. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, relishing the memories, stories and friendships. He credited his father, Bob Moore, for his lifelong appreciation of the outdoors. He often said he was going to "out hunt" his dad someday and had figured out (with his analytical mind) how many years it would take to do so.

Rhett was married to his best friend and love of his life, Cori Jo Ujiiye, for 27 years. He took care of her and the kids, making their happiness his priority. In fact, it was Rhett's nature to care for everyone, expecting nothing in return. Although he told his wife almost daily "I don't need any more friends, I already have enough" he found himself 'accidentally' amassing them with ease.

He was very active in the lives of his children. He coached them through many years and many things, constantly pushing them to do better, play harder and run faster in life, as well as sports. He was so proud of their many accomplishments, win or lose. Not many Dads show up at teacher conferences armed with meticulous pie charts and graphs documenting their kid's grades. Rhett did.

Also important in his life: serving his country with the Idaho Air Guard; the Early Broncos of Idaho; playing softball with The Sons of Pitches, hunting, fishing, and traveling. Most important by far was being a husband and father.

Known for his "commitment, passion and dedication" it is obvious that Rhett left an indelible mark on the world around him.

Rhett is survived by his wife, Cori Jo; daughter, Harley and son, Wyatt. Also surviving are parents Bob and Peggy Moore, Jenni Fangsrud, sister, Brooke and brothers, Chance, Craig and Wade and numerous extended family. Services will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. Reception immediately following. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary