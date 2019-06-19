|
Robert Charles Obenchain
1926-2019
Robert was born on February 12, 1926 in Rockford, Illinois, to Elfred and Judith Obenchain. The family moved to Ketchum, Idaho in 1928, followed several years later by a move to Boise, along with his four brothers and one sister.
He served as pastor of Baptist churches in Boise, Notus and Roswell.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Mordhorst of Notus, three daughters and one son, twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grands.
A memorial service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church 5480 Cherry Lane, Nampa on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Please visit Robert's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 19, 2019