Robert Paul Mattison
1973-2019
Robert Paul Mattison, age 46, passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019 at his home in Boise, Idaho. Rob was born on August 22, 1973 in Spokane, Washington to Russel and Marlene Mattison and his childhood was spent in Washington and Montana. Rob's younger days were filled with skateboarding the streets of Seattle and mountain biking, camping and hunting in the mountains of western Montana. He was a true gearhead with a special appreciation for Ford Mustangs, and owned many during his life. One of Rob's greatest passions was riding motorcycles and they took him on many adventures in the West. A few favorite places to ride to were the Oregon Coast, all of Western Montana and Northern Idaho. He loved to travel and the call of the road was always strong with him. Rob joked that he was meant to be born in a different era. He was part of a dying breed of unassuming, hardworking men with genuine qualities and a secret soft core. He could be described as hard to get to know, but his inner circle was an unmatched place to be welcomed in to. He lived quietly and by his own creed, creating a life of the simple things that spoke to his soul. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him best, and the road will a little quieter without his presence.
Rob is survived by his wife, Carissa Mattison (Primmer), his sons Conner McLeod and Holden Schienle and his mother Marlene Mattison. He is preceded in death by his father, Russel, his cousin Marc Holmes and several grandparents.
In lieu of funeral services, his family asks that you remember him by honoring your rebel heart; live free and ride fast.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 6, 2019