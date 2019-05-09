Home

Smith, Robert F. 95 of Boise passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at a local hospital with his daughters by his side. In his words,"I've had a good life and one helluva ride"! Good kids, good laughs, good sour-mash whiskey, good memories, good friends, good dogs, and a great wife". He loved blue skies, broad grins, fast horses and, with but a few exceptions, all creatures great and small. Memorials suggested to the Idaho Humane Society. At Bob's request, no services will be held.
Published in Idaho Statesman from May 9 to May 15, 2019
