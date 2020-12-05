1/1
Robert Stahl
1926 - 2020
Robert Stahl
February 21, 1926 - November 12, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Robert Chester Stahl
Born Feb. 21, 1926 and passed away Nov. 12, 2020. Bob attended Boise high school, he quit before graduation to join the Navy. Bob was a Combat Vet that served on a troop transport in the Pacific Theatre. Bob met the love of his life, Jess Colburn on a blind date. They married in 1946. From this union were three daughters. Bob was a licensed plumber working on several Government jobs such as: the mock up of the first Atomic submarine in Arco Idaho. The Dams in hell's canyon. Bob retired from his own business, B & J plumbing. Bob was also a zone director for the PHCC, and later a Scout Master. He won the Silver Beaver Award. Dad was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his Wife Jesse and brother Paul. He is survived by his daughters, Marilyn Kelly, Diane Bellak, Camilla Wilcoxon. And good friend Ron Whetzel.
Rest well "Powder River" in the high country of Idaho.
There will be a Private graveside service at Morris Hill Cemetery.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 5, 2020.
