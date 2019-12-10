|
|
Robert Stanton Niccolls, Jr.
1939 – 2019
Robert Stanton Niccolls, Jr.
1939 – 2019
Bob, age 80, passed away on December 4, 2019 at the Veranda Memory Care Center in Meridian. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 13, at 1:30 pm at Cloverdale United Reform Church, 3580 N. Cloverdale Rd., Boise. A private internment will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery.
Bob was born in Seattle, Wa. to Martha and Robert Sr. Bob's father was a career Army officer and they lived in various places including Michigan, Germany, and Washington D.C. Bob went to Stanford University in 1957. He graduated with Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and an Army ROTC Commission in 1962. Bob married his wife LaVonne Becker on September 6th, 1961. The military assigned him to Ft Hood, Texas where their sons Steven Robert and Stanton Fredrick were born.
Following his 2 years of regular service they moved to San Jose, California where Bob began his civilian career which included 10 years of engineering work. He then entered the business world starting with sales of Life Insurance. He studied hard and added an accounting license, Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant. He focused on pension planning and sales for individuals and small businesses in the East Bay area of California. He was known in the local business world as "Mr. Pension" including the personal license plate of MRPNSN on his bright red Dodge Stealth ES which he sported for 16 years. He was active in the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Exchange Club, and the YMCA.
Bob was ordained and installed as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church on November 3, 1971 at First Presbyterian Church in Richmond, California. He served many years as a Presbytery Delegate for Richmond First Presbyterian, Berkeley First Presbyterian, and Covenant Presbyterian in Boise Idaho. He served on many committees and projects for the Church in California and Idaho.
Bob loved downhill skiing (especially Bogus Basin and other Idaho and Utah mountains). He placed in several downhill races at Bogus after he turned 70 years of age. He loved sports cars and owned several in his life including an Austin Healy. He successfully completed the 3 day Bondurant Drivers Racing course which he loved! He loved the Lord, his family, and his country.
He is survived by his wife LaVonne (58 years), son Steve and wife Emily, son Stan and wife Wendi, our foster son Max Pollak, brother Edwin (Ned) and wife Yvette, sister-in-law Judy Roberts, grandchildren Susan, Sarah, Tyler, Kristy, Kevin, Megan, and Braeden, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He enjoyed a wonderful life and is loved by many!
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 10, 2019