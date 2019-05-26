Robert W. Finley

1932 - 2019

Robert W. Finley passed peacefully May 14, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Bob was born on May 23, 1932 in Delevan, Kansas and grew up near Manhattan, Kansas. He served in the US Navy and was stationed in San Francisco where he met his first wife, Arlene Ledine. They were both honorably discharged after serving 4 years. Bob and Arlene settled in Portland, Oregon where he went to work for the Port of Portland for the next 39 years. He rose from Junior Accountant to Aviation Manager at Portland International Airport. Bob was working at the Portland Airport the night DB Cooper hijacked a plane between Portland and Seattle. Bob and Arlene had four children, Nancy Doug, Darla and Karla. They fondly remember the adventures of growing up with their fathers' enthusiastic attitude.

In addition to being a pilot and beekeeper, Bob was an avid woodcarver and painter specializing in duck decoys. After 36 years of marriage, Arlene succumbed to cancer. In November, 1994 Bob married Dolores Daniel and they moved to Boise, Idaho. They enjoyed traveling in their travel trailer especially to the Oregon coast.

Bob is survived by his four children, Nancy Rizzo (Paul), Doug Finley (Julie), Darla Church (William), Karla Tupper (David). Four Step children Debbie Crawforth (Gary), Terry Laurens (Michael), Shawn Daniel, Chris Daniel (Stacee). Bob's grandchildren Lisa Stone, Brian Rizzo, Andrew Finley, Benjamin Finley, Delane Wiegand, Aden Petersen, Monica Grund, Michelle Wade. Bob's step grandchildren are Reagan Daniel, Ellison Daniel, Todd Crawforth, Chad Crawforth. Great grandchildren include Mason Stone, Ryker Stone, Emmet Wade, Calvin Wade and Madeleine Grund. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary