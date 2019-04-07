Services Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Garden City , ID 83714 (208) 853-3131 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Wayne Williams

Robert Wayne Williams (Bob - R.W.) 81 passed away February 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born March 8, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Phillip Wayne Williams & Melba Hokanson. He graduated from South High School in 1955 where he lettered in track as a distance runner. He was known to his friends as "Rapid Robert". Bob was an avid duck hunter and loved to water ski. He worked numerous jobs during school including gas stations and restaurants, establishing the strong work ethic that he maintained throughout his entire career.

Bob married Clarice Stoll in May 1961 and into this union had three children, Sheri, Christy, and Eric.

He began his career with Young Electric Sign Company in 1955 at the age of 18 in the neon department. He worked his way to journeyman installer and service technician. Bob's love of the sign business led he and is family to Boise in 1970. His dedication and work ethic produced a service branch, with Bob ultimately becoming Division Manager & Vice President of YESCO. He was truly a humble man when it came to all his professional accomplishments…26 consecutive years in the YESCO Million Dollar Club and 53 years with the company. Throughout his career he expected excellence from himself and those that worked with him. He was fair, hardworking, and able to bring out the best in people. He had a larger than life personality and so much enthusiasm in everything he did.

Bob & Pam married in January 1990. They traveled the world with YESCO through the sales incentive program- Australia, Italy, New Zealand, & China to name a few as well as numerous cruises.

At his retirement party in 2007 he stated that he had accomplished every professional goal he had ever set for himself with YESCO. Obtaining his private pilot's license in 1976 was another personal goal he was particularly proud of . Although the word "retirement" was not in his vocabulary… It gave Bob and Pam the opportunity to do "whatever they wanted whenever they wanted". They loved spending time at their beautiful condo in Port Townsend WA, overlooking the Puget Sound. They looked forward every year to the fun and crazy times spent with family and friends at their condo in Cabo, where many memories were made. Bob equally loved their "home base" the beautiful pond, the yard, the flowers, and his stunning vegetable garden. He loved entertaining on the patio & firing up the "barby" for gatherings. He truly enjoyed the time he spent with the "Geezers" on the golf course at Plantation where he made lifelong friends.

Bob was a man of many words and brought comfort in our times of struggle. He always had the words and wisdom we needed to hear. We will forever hold in our hearts his philosophy of working hard, doing our best, and knowing that when we did both, that was enough. He truly was the "rock" of the family. His smile, encouragement, and love will be greatly missed.

Bob is survived by his wife Pam, his children, Christy Williams, (Blake) Eric Williams, (Patsi) his brother Steven Williams, (Julie) his stepchildren, Danna Ivory, Curt Ivory (Cheri), grandchildren, Jamie Williams, Kimberly Williams, Mallory (Mower) Poulsen, Christian, Abigail & Alex Mower, Landen Greenhalgh (Nicki), Mitchell Greenhalgh, (Cristan), Alanna Kimmel (Bret), Katie Ivory (Berto), Zachary Ivory, as well as nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Clarice, daughter Sheri, and his parents Wayne & Melba.

We will celebrate Bob's life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Plantation Country Club, 6515 W. State Street, Boise, Idaho. Remarks at 1:00, reception from 2:30-4:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Woman's and Children's Alliance or the Idaho Humane Society. Condolences may be made at www.bowmanfuneral.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019