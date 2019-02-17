Robert William Green

1940-2019

Robert William Green was born March 1, 1940 in Flora, Illinois, to Robert William Green, Sr. and Dorothy May Cottengaim. He died February 9, 2019, in Meridian, Idaho.

In 1958 he graduated from High School in Attica, Ohio, and left the next day for service in the Army, where he served in Germany. He re-joined service in the Air Force when about to be recalled during the Berlin crisis. He was serving at the Duluth, Minnesota radar station when he met Joyce Elaine Nordstrand at the University there. They were married on May 29, 1965 in Tamarack, Minnesota. He then received his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University in 1969, and earned a Master's degree in Latin American history from the University of Arizona in Tucson in 1971. He taught high school history in Sierra Vista, Az. until 1981, moved to the Seattle area and arrived in Meridian, Idaho in 1983, where he and Joyce resided

for the rest of his life. He retired as a financial advisor from Waddell and Reed, Inc. in 2005.

Bob was known for a life long love of learning, especially of history and world cultures. Besides visiting every state in the union, and trying never to drive the same road twice, he traveled to over 80 countries in 60 years, including a round the world trip. He had a working knowledge of Spanish, but spoke German fluently. He loved researching genealogy and traced his mother's ancestry back to 1635 in America, using documentation in courthouses and churches. He enjoyed weekly coffee meetings with foreign students at BSU.

Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce; and his mother, Dorothy Green, in Norwalk, Ohio; a brother, Richard Green in Texas; sisters, Ruth Vogel, Rebecca Hoyt, and Rhesa Toth, all in Ohio; spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert William Green, Sr.; a sister, Roberta Davis; and a special uncle, Roy S. Green.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Hope Lutheran Church in Eagle on February 23rd, 2019 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are made through Summers Funeral Home Ustick Chapel.

Burial will be in Tamarack, Minnesota in future.

Memories and condolences can be expressed to the family on Robert's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com.