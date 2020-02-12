|
Robert William Simpson Jr "Duke"
January 31, 1991 - January 30, 2020
Robert William Simpson Jr, 28 years old. Passed away in his home, in Mesa Arizona on Thursday January 30,2020, of Natural causes.
Robert was born January 31st 1991, in Boise Idaho. To Robert and Cheryl Simpson. He was the youngest child of their family.
His siblings are Robert Cox, Boise Idaho, his sister Corinne And Ryan Jordan of Seattle Washington, his sister Kathryn and Mark Grimes of Boise Idaho. He had lots of Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews. And 1 great niece, and numerous cousins that he loved all with all his heart.
He married the Love of his life Chernea Nichole Simpson. They married 4/12/2013,In Boise Idaho. Later they moved to Arizona to start a new life together. They had a beautiful daughter Rycki Tylee Louise Button. He worshiped his wife and his daughter with everything he had, not a day that went by that they weren't in his mind, heart and soul. Their favorite things to do together was to Cuddle, Hug, Kiss, and have their Date Nights. The most Favorite thing for both of them was not being apart. She was his beauty and He was her Beast..
He loved taking his wife and daughter to get their nails done while he sat and watched and patiently waited for them to be done.
He loved to go camping, hunting, fishing with his family. Anything out doors he was always ready to go. He loved to go on road trips with his cousin Tommy, that was his most favorite thing to do. He loved spending time with his Dad Robert Simpson and his momma Cheryl Simpson. He loved all his family with every thing he had. He was loved by all that knew him and he Loved all that he knew. He would go the extra mile for anyone that was in need of anything.
His hero was his Grandpa Dean. He was always so happy when Grandpa and him would go to the mountains to get wood, with his parents right beside them. Him and Grandpa would be giving the orders on how to do the work, while they would set back and ate Blocks of Cheese and Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwich's.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa Dean Carter, grandma Carolyn Carter, grandpa John Simpson and grandma Margaret day.
Duke may you rest in peace you will be always and forever loved, and forever in our hearts
The family will be having a celebration of his life, February 29,2020.
Victory Outreach Church, 1021 W Hemingway Blvd Nampa I'd..
Please come and Join us and Celebrate Dukes Life..
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 12, 2020