Robert Wilson "Bob" Brownlee
1937 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Wilson Brownlee
4/20/1937-7/12/2020
Robert (Bob) Wilson Brownlee. Bob walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior on July 12th 2020. He died from complications of the coronavirus. He was 83 years old. He was born in Hastings, Nebraska on April 20th 1937 to Wilson and Esther Brownlee. Bob attended Multnomah School of the Bible and Chico State. He married Anne Tilberg. They were married for 62 years. Bob is survived by his wife Anne, and his three daughters; Beth Holmes, Sandra Brownlee and Linda Marshall. There are six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Margaret Dunham.
A memorial service will be at a later date. The family requests memorial donations in Bob's name be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 4696 W. Overland Rd. #168 Boise, ID 83705. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
