May 9, 1938 - March 12, 2019

Roberta Ann Ford died peacefully on March 12, 2019, in Boise, Idaho at the age of 80. Roberta is survived by her husband James Ford of Boise; daughter, Rebecca Ford of Great Bend KS; granddaughter, Stephanie (Jake) Vogel of Elko, NV, three grandsons: Landon, Nolan and Collin Vogel of Elko NV; brother, Robert (Millie) Bennett of Longmont CO; and several nieces and nephews.

Roberta was born on May 9, 1938, in St. Francis, Kansas to John and Irene Bennett. After graduating from Mount St Gertrude's Academy in 1956, she attended Central Business College in Denver Colorado. She worked in the Denver area where she later married James Ford in 1964. After that, having lived in Tucson, Arizona, Northglenn, Colorado, Clovis, New Mexico, Mountain Home, Idaho , and Madrid Spain, Roberta was able to realize her childhood dream of traveling and seeing the world before the family eventually settled in Boise, Idaho in 1977. Roberta like to describe her occupation as a "Household

Engineer" staying home to raise two children and instilling the value of work, a job well done, and the belief that you could do anything you set your mind to. Later, Roberta worked for the American Legion Idaho State Department - a job that she loved and took great pride in.

In addition to traveling, Roberta liked to work in her yard where she maintained a very large and vibrant vegetable garden for many years; go to the mountains with the family to get wood; paint, read, collect Department 56 Village pieces, create carpentry projects for her husband, and spend time with her close friends. Roberta was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and St Marks Catholic Church.

A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, March 21st at 11 am at St. Marks Catholic Church, with a reception to follow. Fr. Vitalis Onyeama will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Roberta's life. In lieu

of flowers, please send donations to : Greater Idaho Chapter at 2995 N. Cole Rd, Suite 120, Boise Idaho 83704. Condolences can be sent to Jim Ford at 3570 E. Amity Rd, Meridian ID 83642. The family would like to thank caregivers and staff at Copper Springs Senior Living for their compassionate care and attentiveness. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 19, 2019