|
|
Roberta Engle Powell
Roberta Engle Powell Obituary
Roberta Engle Powell was born on January 17, 1926, in Detroit County, Kansas to Daniel Jacob and Stella Etta Engle. She was the ninth child of 15, and grew up on a dairy farm. At the age of 3, she moved with her family from Kansas to Ontario, California where her father and grandfather reestablished their dairy farm during the Great Depression. She enjoyed sharing her precious memories and stories of her childhood with her children and grandchildren.
Roberta met and married Thomas George Powell Jr. on July 21, 1945 in San Bernardino, California. They both worked in the laboratory at San Antonio Hospital in Upland, where their two oldest children, Michael Anthony (Tony) and Julianne were both born. The family later moved to Boise, Idaho in 1953, and Tom began working in the laboratory at St. Luke's Hospital. Roberta remained a stay-at-home mother as the family expanded to include 3 additional children, Douglas, Janice, and Eric. Roberta also began working part-time in the laboratory once their youngest son Eric entered school. Roberta and Tom became members of the First United Methodist Church, Cathedral of the Rockies and were active in the young parents Home Builders group, taking their children to Sunday school and having them participate in the children's choirs. Upon retiring from St. Luke's in 1975, Roberta developed another career in real estate sales, and sold homes in the Boise Valley until she was 78 years old.
Roberta was instrumental in making sure the entire family engaged in many fun activities, including boating and water skiing at Lucky Peak Reservoir, camping and fishing in Idaho, and making trips back to Southern California for huge family reunions.
Roberta is survived by her five children: Tony Powell (Susan), Julianne Ball, Douglas Powell, Janice Mauer (Steven), and Eric Powell (Sandy); ten grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters: Dorothy Jackson, Josephine Hoff, and Marian Brubaker as well as multiple nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Jacob and Stella Etta Engle; twelve siblings; and her husband Tom.
A special thanks is given to Dr. Amy Schell of St. Like's Internal Medicine for providing exceptional care to Roberta throughout the last several years of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, Cathedral of the Rockies or St. Luke's Hospital.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019