Robin Sue Williams
1959-2020
Robin was born to Johnny and Shirley McKinney on April 26, 1959. She had 3 older sisters and it was expected she would also be a girl and "Robin Sue" was the only name chosen by her parents. She grew up on the family dairy farm and graduated from Meridian High School in 1977. During her younger years Robin sewed all her own clothes and learned to play the piano, much to the dismay of her sisters. Robin dedicated her life to Jehovah God, and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on March 4, 1973.
Robin was introduced to the love of her life though family and married Fieldon Williams on August 19, 1978 in Meridian, Idaho. Fieldon and Robin settled into married life in Payette where they raised their 2 daughters, Alishea and Angela. Robin enjoyed sewing matching dresses and passing her love of cooking onto both of her girls.
Fieldon and Robin started their own successful business, The Carpet Galley, Inc. in Payette and worked for many in the local communities until 2008.
After retiring, they moved to Gooding, Idaho to volunteer their time in sharing Bible Truths with those in the community, serving continuously in those endeavors for the past 12 years. In 2013, they moved back to Boise and remained there until her death.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family to far away places like Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa and Greece. In their travels she made many life-long friends and will have amazing stories that will always keep her beautiful memory in the hearts of those closest to her.
Many will remember Robin for her creativity in decorating houses, cooking for those she loved, bargain hunting and all things purple.
Robin endured a long and courageous fight with cancer for nearly 3 years before she passed away surrounded by those she loved most July 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Fieldon; daughters Alishea (Ryder) Young and Angela Williams; and grandson, Bridger; sisters Shayla (Bob) Lorimer, Judy (Charles) Smith, and Candy (Dan) Casper. She is also survived by Colleen Williams, Kurt Williams, Diane (Blake) Brooks, and numerous nieces and nephews. Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Shirley McKinney and her father-in-law, Fieldon Williams Sr.
A memorial service and slide show are scheduled for August 15, 2020 via Zoom. If you would like to make contact with the family and be sent a Zoom invite, please send an email to robinwilliamsmemorial@gmail.com that includes your name, email address and how many people would like to attend.
