Rodger Harvey Smith

March 7, 1947 to April 15, 2019

Rodger Harvey Smith, 73, of Boise, ID passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at home of natural causes with his wife Anita by his side.

Rodger was born March 7, 1947 in La Grande, OR, the son of Harvey and Ida (Sherman) Smith, the fourth of six children. He married Anita Knudsen on November 7, 1998 in Boise, ID.

Rodger attended elementary and high school in La Grande, OR graduating in 1966. After graduation he served four years in the Air Force stationed at Elmendorf AFB, AK and Mountain Home AFB, ID. Upon his service discharge in 1970 he attended Blue Mountain CC in Pendleton, OR and completed his college education at Boise State College. He worked as a service technician on large copy machines and printers.

Rodger enjoyed traveling, sightseeing and camping. He loved spending time with his family and attending family reunions. He was an avid and loyal fan of Boise State football. Rodger also enjoyed serving at the All Saints Episcopal Church.

Rodger is survived by his wife Anita Smith of Boise, ID; daughter Andrea and Tom Phillips of Ankeny, IA; son Eric and Amanda (Vanderzee) of South Jordan, UT; stepsons Todd and Zina (Garner) Branch of Meridian ID; Michael Knudsen of Wellington, CO, 11 grandchildren; a brother Carl and Barbara (Lowder) of Davenport, FL; a sister Charlene (Hall) of Boise, ID; and a sister Christine and Dan Shurtliff of Vancouver, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David, sister Maxine and his first wife Priscilla Leonard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Friendship Clinic at 704 S. Latah, Boise Idaho 83705 Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary