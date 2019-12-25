Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1750 W. 7th street
Weiser, ID
Rodney Everett Perkins


1955 - 2019
Rodney Everett Perkins Obituary
Rodney E. Perkins
September 23, 1955 - December 20, 2019
Rodney Everett Perkins, 64, of Weiser passed away at his home on Friday, December 20th. Rod was born in Weiser, Idaho. He was the firstborn child of Roger and Joyce Perkins. He spent most of his childhood in Boise and graduated from Borah High school.
Rod married his wife Michelle on August 17, 1997. He worked for the Idaho Transportation Dept. in Lucile Idaho for about 25 years.
In 2006 after retirement, Rod and Michelle made their home in Weiser and operated Pioneer Carpet Cleaners for 11 years.
Rod was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 9, 1988 and lovingly served as an elder since 1991. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Michelle Perkins of Weiser, his parents Roger and Joyce Perkins of Boise, his sisters Cindy Marlow of Boise and Vicki Webber of the Salt Lake City Area and his two children Coty Jo Perkins of Meridian and Nicholas Perkins of Pinehurst Idaho and one grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Weiser at 1750 W. 7th street at 5pm Saturday the 28th. A reception will follow at Weiser Senior Center on E. Main St.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 25, 2019
