Rodney Dean Lee
1961 - 2019
Rodney Dean Lee (58) of Meridian, ID, passed away of natural causes in his home December 11, 2019. He is survived by wife, Mercedes. His children Jacob Lee and daughter-in-law Megan, Amanda Lee, Joshua Lee and daughter-in-law Zulema, and stepdaughter Emily Farnum and son-in-law John. Grandchildren Matthew Lee, Isabella Maravilla, Isaac Lee, Elijah Maravilla, Arianna Maravilla, Abram Lee, and Abigail Lee. His mom, Donna Aldrich, and brother, Curtis Lee. He is preceded by father, Sherman Lee, and brother, Jimmy Lee.
Rod was born May 5, 1961 to Sherman Eugene Lee and Donna June Aldrich in Nampa, ID. Raised in Meridian, he developed a love for God, family, cars, and guns.
Rod married Tamara Hawkins August 26, 1977, and raised their three children Jacob, Amanda, and Josh. They created endless heart-warming memories, traveling through multiple states and 3 countries in an overhead camper. Rod and Tamara were married for 23 years and never ceased demonstrating his endless love and sacrifice for his family, conditioning his children to work hard, to provide for family, and to talk to God as if He's right in the room with you.
On August 21, 2004, Rod and Mercedes Echipare joined families. This union stood strong, and many more memories were born. Rod's unconditional love continued and was felt from all family members, primarily by the grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Rod & Lola traveled and moved across the country, just to be closer to their loved ones. Every child had expressed their love to visit. A noticeable result of comfort, security, and flooding of love.
Rod's life was an example of selfless love, constant sacrifice, and some stubborn opinions. But the greatest of these is love. Pure, unconditional, selfless, and sacrificing love. A grandpa to every child.
Family and friends attended a viewing Friday evening, and had burial services Saturday December 14th, 11:00 am at Meridian Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 14, 2019