Rodney Masingill

Rodney Masingill, 83, died peacefully, in his sleep, at home in Spokane August 8, 2020.

Rod was born in Nampa, Idaho July 22, 1937 and attended school in Nampa, ID, Payette, ID and Boise Junior College. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan in 1958. They lived in Portland, OR, Boise ID, and Kennewick, WA before moving to Spokane, WA in 1976.

He worked for Albertson's as a department manager, for Clover Club and Rykoff as a sales manager. In 1988 he purchased and operated Grandad's Grand Muffins. After retiring, he and Joan became "snow birds" in Arizona, where he enjoyed the observance of happy hour and trips to Mexico with friends.

While raising his family he spent time fishing, boating, and camping at Priest Lake. In the 1980's Rod, his wife and two daughters all worked as ski instructors at 49 Degrees North.

When Rod wasn't helping to fix something, he spent time on wood working, filling his and his daughters' homes with custom built furniture and grandfather clocks. In addition, he enjoyed oil painting and making stained glass lamps.

Rod was a boy scout at heart, a problem solver, and always quick to offer help. He made friends effortlessly and made enemies into friends easily.

Rod is survived by his wife Joan, daughters Michelle Masingill (Larry Muxlow), and Nicole Ulrich (Kevin), grandchildren Chad Imler (Jesse) and Corie Hertzog (Chad), one great-grandchild, sister Judy Lyle (Doug), and canine companion Wally. He was preceded in death by his parents Gus and Hilda Masingill and sister Kay Masingill Farner Pilcher.

Special thanks to Dr. Robert Hustrulid and Dr. L. Douglas Waggoner, Jr. Rod's graveside service will be held at Spokane Memorial Gardens, S. 5009 Cheney-Spokane Rd on August 21st at 3:30 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store