Rodolfo (Rudy) Torres

84

Rodolfo (Rudy) Torres was born in Eagle Pass, Texas to Urbano & Hermania Torres, who preceded him in death. Rudy was born 10/19/1935, he was the oldest of 11 kids & the only boy, the rest to follow him were all girls: Ninfa Cureton 4 kids 33 grandkids, Evangeline Yebra (deceased) 7 kids 55 grandkids, Edina Marin 2 kids, Mary Sanchez 6 kids 27 grandkids, Jesusita (Susan) Quarnburg 3 kids 4 grandkids, Josephine Quarnburg 1 kid 3 grandkids, Consuelo Dominguez 4 kids 7 grandkids, Clara Johnson 2 dogs, Carmen Torres 3 kids 5 grandkids, Guadalupe Torres 1 kid. Rudy & Patty (Koser) Torres were married on 5/23/1969, Patty brought 2 daughters to the marriage: Jerri (Otter) Miller 3 kids 2 grandkids, Lisa Otter 3 kids 2 grandkids, Christopher Torres was born 3/3/1970 5 kids ? grandkids, they adopted Lisa's oldest Julie Otter Torres Eckart in 1997. Rudy passed 9/30/2020 peacefully at home with family by his side. He served in the Army 1958-1964, worked @ Guerdon IND. 1968-1985, Owned & Operated the Dairy Dell 1985-1993 & the Lunch Box 1990-1997, he retired after the closing of the Lunch Box. Rudy had a great sense of humor, always pulling jokes or pranks of some kind ("say hello to my chili dog") he will be greatly missed. Rudy will be buried @ Dry Creek Cemetery on 10/13/2020 this is a private family service, there will be a Celebration of Life held on 10/17/2020 @ the VFW 8931 W. Ardene street. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a Veteran Organization.



