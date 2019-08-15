|
Roger Allen Arnold
July 20, 1950 - August 9, 2019
On the morning of August 9, 2019, Roger Arnold took his final breath and went to the other world after a diagnosis in June of brain cancer. He was an intelligent, philosophical, empathic man who made a huge impact on all who knew him. He was a world traveler, constantly searching for knowledge and spirituality. While he had many jobs including serving in the Navy, working for the railroad, and being a carpenter, Roger spent his life as a teacher and had a strong connection with nature. He spent his later years as a Master Gardener, nurturing plant life in New Jersey, Idaho and Tennessee. He always threw himself completely into what he did whether it was becoming a Druid, learning Gaelic and Japanese, or enjoying the great art of anime.
Like a true philosopher he did not fear death. As Socrates said, "To fear death, gentlemen, is no other than to think oneself wise when one is not, to think one knows what one does not know. No one knows whether death may not be the greatest of all blessings for a man."
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Dora Arnold and his brother Duane Arnold. He is survived by his sister Sue (Bob) Hewett; daughters Heather (Eric) Zweiback and Ashley Allen; and grandchildren Andrew Zweiback, Alexis Zweiback and Eden Allen.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral services.
"This is how our friend passed away, a man who, we would say, was the best of those we have ever known, and the wisest and most just." -Plato
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 15, 2019