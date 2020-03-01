|
Roger Cantlon
Roger was a passionate person that had an intense caring soul.
He was always available to help others and especially enjoyed being a mentor to several young men. He was a great optimist Football coach and was still very interested in many of the young that were a part of the teams he coached. He loved his family, especially his son Christopher. He was broken hearted when the Lord took Chris and Roger never really recovered from the loss of his son. Roger was a passionate competitor whether it was school, sports, business. He was chosen for the Air Force Academy and was crushed when he had to leave the "Academy" because of a bad back. He then went to Oregon State and was 3 year starter. He was one of the "Giant Killers" teams.
After college he became a top producer from Northwestern Mutual Life but found this wasn't his "cup of tea". He went to Oppenhiemer Development and left to start his own company. Cantlon Properties Inc. and successfully developed many shopping centers. Roger is missed terribly by his wife Vicki and his many friends. He is survived by his wife; his step-daughter, Lori Villegas and her husband Victor; and two granddaughters Nicole and Kelly. His brother John & Julie Cantlon; his niece & nephew, Katie Ball and Ryan Cantlon, their spouses & children
He was a friend to all. Funeral services will be conducted for Roger on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Gibson Chapel of Cloverdale Funeral Home beginning at 11am, with a reception to immediately follow in the Cloverdale Event Center on the premises.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 1, 2020