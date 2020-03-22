|
Dr. Roger Higdem
Dr. Roger Higdem, age 86, passed away at home on March 17, 2020.
Roger was born in MacIntosh, Minnesota, and graduated from Fosston High School, Fosston, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1955 with a degree in electrical engineering. Roger was a ROTC cadet during college and after graduation he served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1958, including a tour of duty in Morocco.
After active duty in the Air Force, Roger returned to the University of North Dakota to earn an M.S. in mathematics. During this time he married Mary Simmet of Gilby, North Dakota.
In 1959 Roger took a job teaching mathematics at The College of Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho. By earning National Science Foundation Fellowships and being granted leaves of absence by the College, Roger was able to earn a Ph. D. in mathematics from Oregon State University in 1970.
Roger taught math at The College of Idaho from 1959-1999. He chaired the Mathematics Dept. for many years and served the College as Vice President from 1982-1983. Other administrative positions Roger held during his time at the College included Dean of Academic Affairs and Provost. Roger was devoted to an institution that he believed produced graduates of extraordinary excellence because the school's highest priority was teaching.
Roger's wife, Mary, taught geology courses at the College and the two of them have a scholarship named for them which provides financial aid to mathematics students every year.
After retirement, Roger and Mary, and their horses, moved to a home near Driggs, Idaho, that Roger designed and built with the help of his friend and colleague, Ralph Applebee, and the labor of many other friends. Later Roger and Mary moved to the Twin Falls, Idaho, area to live with their son, Dane, daughter-in-law, Stephanie, and grandchildren Shawn and Finn. Roger was delighted to be with his family, horses, dogs, cats and chickens.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020