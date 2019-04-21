Roger Clayton Hultstrand

1934 – 2019

Roger Hultstrand went to be with his heavenly Father on April 11, 2019 in Boise, Idaho.

Roger was born in St Cloud, Minnesota to Gunnar and Violet Hultstrand on March 17,1934.

He attended Luther College, University of Minnesota and the University of Idaho.

He was accepted into the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut (1956-1958) and while there he met the "ultimate earthly gift", our Mom, Joanne Storbakken. His life would never be the same! They were married and traveled the world together. She was the "spark" that kept him smiling daily for 61 wonderful years together. Raising three daughters brought him lots of joy and gray hair!

He was an award-winning educator (Hillside Middle School and Capital High School). He taught history, speech and drama, and coached tennis, volleyball and basketball.

He was also a businessman; he worked for States Investment, Royal Fork and Kings Table Buffet for 22 years. After "retiring", he joined other retirees shuttling cars for Avis between Boise, Sun Valley and Salt Lake City.

Dad loved tennis and he and Mom volunteered at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells for 14 years.

He was an avid reader, passionate about music, drove cars at a fast and steady speed, gave lectures, enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and he could SING.

Dad is survived by his beautiful wife Joanne, three daughters, Laurie (Drew) Macauley, Susie (Greg) Wiet, Julie (Charlie) Bernstein and his twelve grandchildren, Matt Connor, Jason Connor, Courtney Connor, John (Kristen) Macauley, Chris Wiet, Matt (Jenna) Wiet, Katie Wiet, Ryan Wiet, Abby Wiet, Wills Wiet, Jake Bernstein, Cody Bernstein, two sisters, Bonnie Hultstrand, Jane Walker and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Gunnar and Violet.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11am at Cathedral of the Rockies 717 N 11th St. Boise, ID 83702. Reception will follow the service.