Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
Roger Keithly


1931 - 2019
Roger Keithly Obituary
Roger Thomas Keithly
1931 - 2019
Roger Thomas Keithly, 88, of Boise, died Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born August 27, 1931, in Weiser, Idaho, the son of Thomas J. Keithly and Anna Bounita (Williamson) Keithly. He was raised in Midvale, where he attended school through his junior year of high school, at which time his family moved to Boise.
After graduation from Boise High School and then attending Boise Junior College for a year, he joined the Air Force.
While in the Air Force, stationed in San Antonio, Texas, he met and fell in love with Kay Duevel. They were married in the Lutheran Church in Floresville, Texas. Roger returned to Boise with his new bride, following discharge from the Air Force, to graduate from Boise Junior College. They then returned to San Antonio, where he graduated from Trinity University.
Roger and Kay returned to Boise to make their home, although it was difficult for Kay to leave her beloved Texas. Roger, too, had become very fond of Texas, but Boise did prove to be a wonderful place to build their lives together and to ultimately raise their family.
Roger and Kay's lives centered around their children and then their grandchildren. They were extensively involved in school activities, sports and recreation as a family. Many days were spent skiing at Bogus Basin, boating and waterskiing at Lucky Peak.
Roger embarked on a career in the insurance business that ultimately spanned 34 years. He held various administrative and executive positions with three Idaho insurance companies. He then spent four years in real estate sales before retiring.
Roger and Kay were fortunate to have traveled to many wonderful places as associated with his business. Hawaii became a frequent and favorite location that they continued to visit quite often after retirement. Their children and their families honored them with a very special 50th wedding anniversary in Wailea, Hawaii.
Retirement found Roger very involved in golf with the Plantation Country Club "Geezers," in skiing with the Bogus Basin "Prime Timers" and going fishing as often as possible. He and Kay enjoyed golfing with friends, and they enjoyed getting out with their camp trailer several times each year. Roger was proud of his Keithly (Keithley) heritage in that his great-grandparents were among the earliest settlers in Middle Valley (Midvale) in 1876, in what is known today as the Keithley Creek area.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathryn Ann Whiteman and brother Gilbert Joel Keithly. He is survived by his wife Kay, two daughters, Teri Lynn (Chuck) Wiegman and Lisa Ann (Mark) Morgan, a son, Thomas Joel Keithly II (Niobe) and 8 grandchildren.
As per his request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. The family will gather at the Keithley Creek Cemetery in Midvale, Idaho, to bury his ashes.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Idaho Youth Ranch or any other Idaho .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019
