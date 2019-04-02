Roger "Rod' Dean Soper

61

Roger "Rod" Dean Soper died on March 27,2019 from congestive heart failure on his terms at home watching March Madness. He was born on October 6, 1957 in Othello WA to Joyce Southwick and Roger Soper. At the age of 11 he moved with his parents to Emmett, ID. Growing up in Emmett he excelled at all sports but basketball was his passion. If you saw Rod chances were he had a basketball in his hands. Dribbling on his way to school, hours shooting at home, pick up games with friends on weekends and occasionally sneaking into Park View Junior High to practice in the gym. All of the practice made for some exciting games at Emmett High School. He made the varsity team as a sophomore at scored 37 points in a single game. This was before the three point line. He was an outstanding student and active in many clubs. After high school he attended North Idaho College and was a member of the basketball team. He later moved to Boise and received a Bachelors degree in business management from Boise State University. He was employed by the State of Idaho for 28 years and recently retired. He enjoyed playing golf and competed in senior track and field events as well as winning the occasional free throw competition. He loved living in Idaho and visiting the Hawaiian Islands, listening to jazz music and sports radio. He was a great friend and brother with a quick wit and a sharp tongue. He is survived by his wife Karen Bianchetti, mother Joyce Soper, brother Shawn Soper, Sisters Teffany Hays, Renae Racey, Sheila Soper. A celebration of his life will be held at Cold Mountain Creek Restaurant in Emmett April 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.