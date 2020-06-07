Roger Willis Gerrard

1946-2020

Roger was born Nov. 3, 1946 in Schuyler, Nebraska to Willis and Hilda Nebosis Gerrard, joining an older brother, Ron, at home. The family moved when he was just starting elementary school, spending several years at various locations before settling near Caldwell, ID, where he attended the rural Marble Front School and was in the first graduating class of the new Vallivue High School in 1964. Roger and his wife of 50 years, Rhoda Weed Gerrard, were married in 1969 at her family home in Council, ID. After Roger served in the National Guard and completed an electrical apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), they left Idaho and traveled for several years in Wyoming and Montana, where Roger worked in construction and with the state of Montana as an electrical inspector. Their daughter, Angela, was born in Bozeman, MT, bringing immense joy. Roger also attended Montana State University there. They continued traveling to construction sites, making some fine friends and seeing many interesting areas until Roger began working as a maintenance electrician at Seminoe Dam, WY and then going to work at the Central Arizona Project. They lived at Parker Dam, CA before moving to Three Rivers, CA, where Roger worked at Sequoia National Park. In 1987, he accepted a job at Black Canyon power plant near Emmett so they could come home to Idaho and be nearer to family. After many years of traveling, Emmett became his home where he lived for 33 years. He died there from lung cancer surrounded by his family and his dogs, on June 2, 2020.

Roger was a man of integrity and principle, possessing a curious nature, a great sense of humor and a keen wit. He was a wordsmith, creating puns, nicknames and poetry. He was an explorer--of the physical environment and ideas--with wide-ranging interests: fishing, motorcycling, woodworking, photography, bicycling, reading, road trips, word puzzles and politics. He was a craftsman with a knack for fixing malfunctioning items. Roger had a strong sense of social justice and believed in the power of united voices to improve safety and working conditions, evidenced by his 50-year membership in the IBEW union. Most of all, he was committed to family and will be deeply missed.

No services are planned at this time. A later memorial gathering will be held. Donations in his memory may be sent to PAL in Emmett, West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell or the Friends of the Weiser River Trail.



