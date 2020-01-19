Home

Rolphe "Buzz" White


1946 - 2020
Rolphe "Buzz" White Obituary
Rolphe "Buzz" White
1946-2020
Cyclist, Artist, Vietnam Era Veteran-Special Forces, BLM Lower Snake River District Fire Lookout, Colorado River Guide, Guitar Enthusiast, Double Leo, Occasional Curmudgeon, Husband, Uncle, Brother, Cousin, Step-father, Friend
Buzz steadfastly followed his own path and was the happiest spending time outdoors, especially if it included a bicycle, skis, and friends around a fire or picnic table. He frequently said his life was his art form. He created sculpture from materials collected in his beloved woods, or from reclaimed materials. It is in that spirit, that he donated his body to the University of Washington to further scientific research with the hope of a creative cure for bone marrow cancer.
He was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from friends and family alike.
A memorial will be held later this year, for information please email his wife Mare Blocker, [email protected]
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020
