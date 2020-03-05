|
|
Ronald E. Wells
1950-2020
Ronald Elwood Wells, age 69, of Mountain Home, passed away on March 1, 2020, at his home. A viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Rost Funeral Home located at 500 N 18 E in Mountain Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 790 S Haskett, Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. Ronald (Ron) Elwood Wells was born on April 8th 1950. He was the youngest child of Novel and Gladys (Peggy) Wells. Dad served as a Marine in the US Military. He was a hardworking man, full of life and adventure. We are devastated by his passing. As a kid, actually throughout his life, he was quite a character. Grandma would tell us the many adventure stories of our dad. We still laugh at them today. Dad lived an action movie life with a lot of comedy added. We are sure he contributed to most of Grandma's gray hair. During dad's exciting life, he always had grandma's support. He carried that supportive trait on to his daughters. We always knew that no matter what, our dad would be there to support us. He was a wonderful example, role model, friend and most of all an amazing father. Dad was a man of many projects. Work always took priority. He was an amazing builder. There was nothing he couldn't fix or build. Watching him work was like watching an artist paint. All the details were covered; once it was finished, it was a masterpiece. We enjoyed spending time with our dad watching "wraslin," going on adventures, watching action movies with him or just going to help him at work. We also enjoyed his inner foodie. Dad loved to make food like his famous enchiladas, his finger steaks, and beer butt chicken. But most of all, he loved eating food. He loved eating grandma's chili beans or anything grandma made, canned Oysters, Spam, and cold hotdogs which we always ate on our trips with him. We are going to miss him telling us stories of his life, they were like listening to an action movie. We are going to miss hearing his voice on the telephone, his hugs, his reassurance, his crazy sayings like "it's raining harder than a cow peeing on a flat rock or "that's about as worthless as tits on a chicken." But most of all we are just going to miss him. Dad always said the greatest blessing in his life was his daughter's. Later he added his grandkids. He is survived by his wife Marta, daughters Crystal (Cory) Bunnell, Colleen (Justin) Parker, and Ronda (Zakery) Gill, grandkids: Mercedies, Corbin, Hailey, Zaylye, Valentine and Noah, his brother Butch, sister Patty, sister-in-law Dianne along with many extended family and friends. In memory of our dad, please hug and tell your family members you love them.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 5, 2020