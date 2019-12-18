|
RONALD JOSEPH JASENOSKY
1944 - 2019
Ron Jasenosky passed away peacefully on December 15th, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 75.
Ron was born in Menominee Michigan on July 16th, 1944. Ron was proud of his father Vincent's immigrant heritage from Czechoslovakia, while his mother Catherine was born and raised in Michigan. Ron was the third of six siblings, with four brothers and one little sister. His childhood was filled with hard work on the farm, altar boy duties at the local Catholic church, and roughhousing with his siblings and cousins in the open fields.
Ron graduated from Menominee High School and entered the United States Air Force, where he soon found himself stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. After four years of honorable service, Ron chose to make Idaho his home. He began a long career at Boise Cascade, where he remained until his retirement.
His retirement years were filled with many activities and travels, including several pilgrimages to Europe to visit holy sites important in Catholic history. However, it was his marriage to Kathy McIntire on September 24, 2005 in Boise that provided the strongest love and fulfillment.
Ron was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago White Sox and idolized Mickey Mantle as a boy. He enjoyed reading, tinkering around the house, traveling to visit family in Minnesota and Michigan, and making new friends wherever he went. Ron was an active member of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Boise for decades.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Vincent Jasenovsky, his mother Catherine (Bayerl) Jasenovsky, and his younger brother Vincent Jasenovsky Jr. He is survived by his wife Kathy McIntire Jasenosky of Nampa, Idaho; daughter Angela Shumway (Blair) of Meridian, Idaho; son Luke Jasenosky (Sarika) of Edgewater, NJ; stepdaughter Heather Ramsay (Brady); stepson John Allen (Lynnae); granddaughter Emily Kiester; grandsons Jack and Henry Ramsay; brothers James Jasenovsky, Robert Jasenosky, and Joseph Jasenovsky, and sister Marlene Crofoot.
There will be a vigil held on Wednesday December 18th at 7 p.m. at the Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel at 5400 Fairview Avenue in Boise. The funeral service will be held on Thursday December 19th at 1 p.m.at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 807 North 8th Street in Boise, followed by a graveside service at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 3 p.m.
The family requests that donations be made to in lieu of flowers.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 18, 2019