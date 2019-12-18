Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Vigil
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Cathedral
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Jasenosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Jasenosky


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD JOSEPH JASENOSKY
1944 - 2019
Ron Jasenosky passed away peacefully on December 15th, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 75.
Ron was born in Menominee Michigan on July 16th, 1944. Ron was proud of his father Vincent's immigrant heritage from Czechoslovakia, while his mother Catherine was born and raised in Michigan. Ron was the third of six siblings, with four brothers and one little sister. His childhood was filled with hard work on the farm, altar boy duties at the local Catholic church, and roughhousing with his siblings and cousins in the open fields.
Ron graduated from Menominee High School and entered the United States Air Force, where he soon found himself stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. After four years of honorable service, Ron chose to make Idaho his home. He began a long career at Boise Cascade, where he remained until his retirement.
His retirement years were filled with many activities and travels, including several pilgrimages to Europe to visit holy sites important in Catholic history. However, it was his marriage to Kathy McIntire on September 24, 2005 in Boise that provided the strongest love and fulfillment.
Ron was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago White Sox and idolized Mickey Mantle as a boy. He enjoyed reading, tinkering around the house, traveling to visit family in Minnesota and Michigan, and making new friends wherever he went. Ron was an active member of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Boise for decades.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Vincent Jasenovsky, his mother Catherine (Bayerl) Jasenovsky, and his younger brother Vincent Jasenovsky Jr. He is survived by his wife Kathy McIntire Jasenosky of Nampa, Idaho; daughter Angela Shumway (Blair) of Meridian, Idaho; son Luke Jasenosky (Sarika) of Edgewater, NJ; stepdaughter Heather Ramsay (Brady); stepson John Allen (Lynnae); granddaughter Emily Kiester; grandsons Jack and Henry Ramsay; brothers James Jasenovsky, Robert Jasenosky, and Joseph Jasenovsky, and sister Marlene Crofoot.
There will be a vigil held on Wednesday December 18th at 7 p.m. at the Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel at 5400 Fairview Avenue in Boise. The funeral service will be held on Thursday December 19th at 1 p.m.at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 807 North 8th Street in Boise, followed by a graveside service at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 3 p.m.
The family requests that donations be made to in lieu of flowers.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -