Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
Alturas, CA
Ronald K. Campbell


Ronald K. Campbell Obituary
Ronald K. Campbell
1952-2019
Ronald Keith Campbell passed away April 18, 2019 in Boise, ID. He is survived by his loving wife Debbie, daughter Sarah (Sam) Harris, son Ryan (Becca) Campbell, grandchildren Gracyn and Connor Campbell, sister Charlene (Ben) and nephew Chris (Alexis) Fitzpatrick, mother-in-law Bev Archer, sister-in-law Kathy (Joe) Oates, niece Shalan Webb, nephews Skyler and Dustin Oates, brother-in-law Brad (Dori) Staub, nephews Jared, Nick, and Hayden Staub, brother-in-law David (Sandi) Staub, niece Mary Staub, nephews Logan Staub, Danny Moore, and Joey Staub, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Celebration of Life will be June 15, 2019 in Alturas, CA.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019
