Ronald Lee Engels

1945 ~ 2019

Ronald Lee Engels, 74 of Boise Idaho. Passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital of natural causes. Born January 13, 1945 in Boise, Idaho to parents Wayland and Hazel Engels.

He graduated from Boise High School in Boise Idaho, class of 1964. He received an associate's degree from Boise State University. He was drafted in June of 1968 into the US Army and served in Germany from 1968 to 1970. Went on to join the Idaho Army National Guard from 1970 to 2005. Retired as an SFC/E7. Served as a Master Mechanic, Cook, Track Vehicle repairer and numerous positions in the range operation of the installation command.

Ronald is survived by his two sons Mark and Mike Engels, daughter Jennifer Zollman and his father, Wayland (Bill) Engels. He has 10 grandchildren and great Grandchildren. Ronald is also survived by his sister Sharon Behrman (Dale), and brother Donald R. Reed of the Philippines. He was preceded in death, by his mother Hazel Engels, and brother David E. Reed.

Ronald and his wife Joyce were married January 1, 2001 in Boise Idaho. They enjoyed multiple activities to include remodeling of a mountain cabin in Donnelly Idaho. They enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, boating, and walking every morning with their beloved dogs.

Services will be held at the Idaho State Veterans cemetery in Boise Idaho, July 10, 2019 at 1:00pm. Rather than donating flowers please give to an Idaho Veterans charity. A private gathering of family and close friends will be held at the home of Ron and Joyce following the memorial service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home of Boise, Idaho. Please refer to www.summersfuneral.com for details. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 7, 2019