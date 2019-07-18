Home

Ronald Lee Erickson


1948 - 2019
Ronald Lee Erickson Obituary
Ronald Lee Erickson
1948 - 2019
Ronald Lee Erickson died peacefully on July 13th at the age of 71 with his family at his bedside. He is survived by his sister, Connie Erickson, Albany, Oregon, daughter Valerie Fowler, grandchildren Adam and Hayden Fowler, Jessica Hagler, and great grandchildren, Elijeah, Max, and Kaizer Fowler, and Sarahann Hagler, all of Boise. He is also survived by several cousins, longtime loyal friends, and his military comrades. He was a decorated Army veteran of the Viet Nam war and served his country with pride and honor with the 126th Blue Spaders division of the Big Red One infantry and the 162nd Copperheads Helicopter Assault as a door gunner. There will be no services. He said the best time of his life was in Yellow Pine, Idaho. His ashes will be scattered on Sugar Mountain.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 18, 2019
