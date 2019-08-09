Home

Ronald Lewis Jelusich


1953 - 2019
Ronald Lewis Jelusich
1953-2019
Ronald Lewis Jelusich passed away June 26th, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital Meridian.
Ron and his twin brother, Jerry, were born in Ballard, Washington on December 8, 1953, joining their older sister Shirli. His family moved to Beaverton, Oregon, in 1957. He attended schools in the Beaverton School District, and graduated from Beaverton High School in 1972. His academic career led him to attending Oregon State University, where he graduated with a Forest Management degree in 1978. Although when asked what kind of tree we were looking at, his stock response was "some kind of pine" or "some kind of spruce". He worked at the Tillamook Ranger District after he graduated.
Ron moved to Boise in 1979 and began working as a wildland fire fighter at the Boise Interagency Fire Center (BIFC). He travelled to many different states and Canada, although the scenery was usually pretty black. Over the years, he worked building fire engines, modifying contracted fire engines, and many other tasks. He learned to weld during this time and absolutely loved it. He moved on to Transportation at BIFC then became Transportation Manager until he retired. He was responsible for arranging supply delivery to Wildland Fire camps and totally enjoyed the drivers he worked with, and he always kept them in mind. During retirement Ron kept up with BIFC news and former co-workers (aka "the rumor mill").
Ron met his wife Carol in 1981 while both worked at BIFC. They were married in 1990 at the Old State Penitentiary in Boise. He thought it was appropriate because he had fun telling people that, and of course he was now locked up for life with Carol.
He loved gardening. It was apparent when he swept the dirt paths. He also golfed, went to horse races, played horseshoes, and was a rabid sports fan. He followed golf, New York Mets, Portland Trailblazers, all Oregon State University sports, and local high school sports. After retirement he became addicted to Mah Jongg and Perry Mason reruns. I know, who can explain it?
Ron is preceded in death by his father, Voijmir (Pete) Jelusich. Survivors include his wife, Carol Saras; mother Patricia Jelusich; Gerald Jelusich and his wife Phyllis; sister Shirli Ragan and husband Rick; nephew Davis Jelusich and wife Mellissa, and their brand new baby, Dawson, and many other nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Sincere thanks to the first responders, St. Luke's Hospital Meridian, the many staff who worked behind the scene, and especially the Emergency and ICU professionals. Ron called them his angels.
If you feel the need to honor Ron, please contribute to or just spend time with your loved ones.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 9, 2019
