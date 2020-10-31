Ronald P. Morris

1947-2020

Ronald Paul Morris returned home to his loving Lord on October 27, 2020. He was surrounded by the light of his life, his wife Kathleen, and his family.

Ronald was born February 23, 1947, in Boise, where he was raised. He graduated from Borah High School in 1965 and attended Boise State.

He ran track throughout his junior high and college years and worked for the Agricultural Research Service, conducting hydrological research. He also worked as a dam tender for the Bureau of Reclamation, in Yakima, WA, and Pendleton, OR.

Ronald was also a professional musician, playing clarinet and saxophone in the Boise Philharmonic and with various local bands. He gave lessons as well.

Ronald spent his twilight years in the peace of Garden Valley, Idaho. He relished nature's majesty, abundant wildlife, the community's friendliness, and the companionship of his wife.

Along with his wife Kathy, Ronald is survived by his daughter Jenny Smith and her husband Todd, son Richard Morris and wife Alisha, daughter Heidi Morris, daughter Jonna Martin and her husband Chuck, and son Jeff Morris and wife Sarah. His beloved younger sister, Kathy Miller and her husband Vance, also survive him, along with 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A private family service will be held in Garden Valley, Idaho November 2nd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store