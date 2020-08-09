Ronald S. "Pete" Peterson

November 15, 1950 ~ August 2, 2020

Comic. Dad. Grandpa. Friend. Mischievous Character. Nephew. Brother. Cousin. Uncle.

Ronald S. "Pete" Peterson died suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday night, August 2nd at St. Alphonsus Hospital from heart failure after being admitted for testing of an irregular heart beat.

Ron was born November 15, 1950, and grew up in Nampa, Idaho. He graduated one of the top of his Nampa High School Class of 1969. Prior to graduating from Boise State University with a BS in Psychology in 1973, a group of friends in Experimental Psychology decided it was much easier and less costly to bestow "Dr." upon each other than actually going on to attend graduate school.

Ron went on to work for the Idaho Department of Transportation as a systems analyst and upon retirement exposed his unique style of comedy at Boise's Funny Bone Comedy Club. Encouraged by fellow comics, he traveled to Washington, California, England, and Scotland to share his dry wit. He rode the STP (Seattle to Portland) bike ride in 1992 and 1993. Pete had an ecumenical religious curiosity, raised funds for Meals On Wheels, and volunteered with Agency For Americans by befriending and teaching newly arrived refugees how to use our public transit system.

Ron's optimism shined despite suffering childhood measles, which left him deaf in his left ear. Characterized by slow and deliberate speech, Pete noted for a feature article in the Idaho Statesman, "I'm a slow talker. Always been. I have trouble with fast talkers because my ears don't hear fast." Later, toxicity to a prescribed medication weakened his kidneys to the point of requiring dialysis yet his good humor remained undaunted.

Pete's greatest joy was connecting with people - to share a story and a laugh, to write jokes, to scheme up an adventure, to dine at Merritt's or a favorite Chinese restaurant, to discuss politics, to run or assist with political campaigns, and to visit every county seat in Idaho sharing his encouragement to vote. Pete liked to say, "I have two real passions in life: Comedy & Politics. Some would argue that is only one passion."

He loved sharing the outdoors with his sons, Mark and Douglas, introducing them to fishing and camping. Grandpa Ron was nuts about his grandkids – teaching them chess from the get-go and bowling with them as they grew. He excitedly planned to finally meet his newest granddaughter, 7-week-old Lilith Rose this week.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Audrey Peterson, son, Mark Peterson, and numerous aunts and uncles. He leaves behind son, Douglas and daughter-in-law Rose; grandkids Lilith Rose, Sam, Mark, Anabelle, Lilah, and Khaleesi; siblings Don & Kimberly; brother-in-law Don Wayne; Favorite Nephew David; Favorite Nieces Laura & Sarah; Aunt Gyla; and a bounty of beloved cousins and friends far and wide.

Pete desired an old time Irish Wake to gather and share stories of his antics. We would love stories or photos of him for a memory collection we are putting together until we meet in person. To contribute your memories or be notified of the gathering, please email RememberingPete2020@gmail.com. In the meantime, raise a toast to Pete & perhaps call a loved one to share a story & a laugh, wishing them, "Have a wonderful day."



