Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Masonic Lodge
215 N 10th St
Boise, ID
1933 - 2019
Ronald Scott Obituary
Scott, Ronald "Ron" L., 86, of Garden City, passed away September 19, 2019. His Masonic Brethren will hold a memorial ceremony on Sunday October 20, 2019 at the Masonic Lodge, 215 N 10th St, Boise, at 2:00pm. and the family will host a celebration of life potluck at the Glenbrier Park club house at 7000 Bunch Ct., in Boise at 2:00pm. on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Both events are open to all of Ron's many friends, and the family hopes you will join them to celebrate Ron's life and share your memories. To read the full obituary please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019
