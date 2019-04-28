Home

Services
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
510 N. 12th Ave.
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-7199
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
home of Jim and Melody Cunningham
12675 N Laramie
Pocatello, ID
Ronald Sherman Rollins
02/03/1934 - 03/27/2019
Ronald Sherman Rollins Sr. passed away March 27, 2019 at the hospital in Pocatello, Idaho. His wife of 60 years, Janet Glander Rollins, five living children and several grandchildren were by his side.
Ron was born February 3, 1934 to Sherman Floyd and Norma Clark Rollins in Ogden, Utah. His Mother died when he was 9 months old. He was raised and dearly loved by his Grandmother Violet Rollins in Lyman, Wyoming, along with his Uncle and Aunt, Ellis and Kimba Walker, and their sons Ramon and Stan Walker who were his brothers.
Ron and Jan moved to Pocatello in 1961 where they raised 6 children. Ron retired from the Pocatello Police department in 1986 after 25 years of service. They then moved to Alpine, WY where they resided till 2016. He and Jan were living in Aberdeen, ID at the time of his death.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. Also preceding him in death was oldest son Ronald (Rocky) Sherman Rollins Jr. in 2007. Ron is survived by his wife Jan, children Melody (Jim) Cunningham - Pocatello, David (Cindy) Rollins - Sugar City, Judi (Dale) Fehringer - American Falls, Laura Rollins - Pocatello and Clark (Toni) Rollins-Meridian. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 sisters.
Ron chose to be cremated. A Life Celebration and open house will be held June 1, 2019 at the home of Jim and Melody Cunningham, 12675 N Laramie, Pocatello, Idaho from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Please join us to share memories.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019
